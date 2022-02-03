Small chain behind luxury hotel in Brighton is named the best in the country

Hotel du Vin was voted the Best Small and Medium UK Hotel Chain of the Year in Which?’s annual survey.

Which? said: “Hotel du Vin, with 19 properties throughout the UK, favours buildings that are a little different.

"Scoring five out of five stars for its cleanliness and bathrooms, Hotel du Vin impressed customers in these categories. Plus, you can expect a formula of stylish rooms, Egyptian cotton sheets and powerful showers. At £150 per night on average though, your stay won’t come cheap, hence the chain’s three star value for money score.

"Which? verdict: High quality stays in unusual locations.”

Hotel du Vin’s Brighton Hotel in Ship Street is housed within a collection of eccentric gothic and mock Tudor buildings and has 49 bedrooms. Take a look through the photos below to see inside the Brighton hotel.

Scott Harper, chief operating officer at Hotel du Vin, said: “To be announced as the best small to medium sized hotel chain in UK by Which? is a huge accolade; and one that our very deserving team will certainly celebrate in style.

"Although we’ve grown in size, the Hotel du Vin Brighton team has kept the essence of seaside escapes at heart, meaning we’re able to deliver on our promise of a luxury hotel experience nestled in the city’s iconic cobbled alleyways, The Lanes.”

