Sussex Food and Drink Business Revival Picture Southern News And Pictures SNAP

Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2021: Pictures from the Sussex Food and Drink Business Revival

The Sussex Food and Drink Awards was postponed from 2020, and winners and guests came together at the Sussex Food & Drink Business Revival on Wednesday, September 22 with support from Visit Britain

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:52 pm

William Goodwin, chairman of the judges, said: “Congratulations to all our fantastic winners. Over the last decade, Sussex has really earned its place as one of the leading counties in the UK for producing superb food and drink and this year’s winners line up offers an impressive range of first class, diverse businesses from across the county,”

Sussex Food And Drink Awards 2021: Celebration for winners after difficult year

The awards, carried over from 2020, received 17,000 public votes from members of the public and there were 30 Grand Finalists, 18 from West Sussex, 11 from East Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove, with categories covering everything from farm to plate.

All pictures: Southern News and Pictures (SNAP)

1.

001 Sussex Food Producer of the Year, Mark Sheath, Jengers Bakery with sponsor Matt Elliott, Southern Co-op and Allison Ferns, BBC

Photo: Haywards Heath

Photo Sales

2.

Andrewjohn Clarke, Borde Hill Estate with Hilary Knight, Paula Seager and Allison Ferns in Rose Garden

Photo: Haywards Heath

Photo Sales

3.

Sussex Drink Producer of the Year 2021 - Long Man Brewery team with Paula Seager Natural PR and Allison Ferns BBC

Photo: Haywards Heath

Photo Sales

4.

Sussex Street Food of the Year 2021 Joshua Mann, Mann & Moore with Allison Ferns

Photo: Haywards Heath

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7