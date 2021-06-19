This is how much you could earn renting out your driveway in Brighton

Indeed, the latest research by online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk reveals the top 10 seaside resorts which are riding the crest of a wave for driveway parking income as residents rent out their empty space to holidaymakers and day trippers needing somewhere to park.

And while the south coast has the lions share of top earning locations, other resorts around the UK are also providing a considerable additional driveway income, more often than not over £100 per month on average for residents.

Brighton currently tops the seaside rented driveway income table by some margin, netting homeowners £255 per month on average – and this is even before the summer holiday season starts in full.

Traffic report

Coming in at joint second place are Bournemouth and Skegness with an average monthly driveway income of £118, while Hastings takes the final top three podium place with an average monthly driveway income of £116 for residents.

Worthing came in at number seven, with a £110 monthly income. Southend-on-Sea, Blackpool, Great Yarmouth, Weymouth and Margate complete the top ten.

Harrison Woods, CEO of YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “With overseas summer holidays looking uncertain for many, a staycation will now be the preferred choice for millions of Brits.

“We’ve already seen that parking spaces in seaside resorts are rare properties as drivers battle each other for a spare place.

“However, it does mean the nearby residents with an empty driveway are perfectly placed to offering a parking solution by renting out their empty driveway to needy motorists while earning some additional income on the side.”