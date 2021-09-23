Uber is creating 400 new jobs in Brighton after increase in trips after lockdown

The company said trips booked through its ride hailing app had risen by 20 per cent in August 2021 as cities open up once more, compared with August 2019, before the pandemic.

Uber said its drivers get many benefits including an additional 20 per cent of their earnings in holiday pay and a pension, plus parental leave payments, sickness and injury cover and occupational accident cover.

Ash Kebriti, general manager for the UK and Ireland, Uber, said: “As the UK has opened up, demand for Uber rides has soared, meaning that we need more drivers on the road. In Brighton we’ve seen a 20 per cent increase in demand since before the lockdown as people go back to work, restaurants and bars. There’s not been a better time to sign up, especially as we’re the only operator to provide all drivers with holiday pay and, where eligible, enrolment in a pension scheme.”