East Sussex families get £1.5 million from extension of government covid scheme

There has been a final extension to the government’s Local Support Grant so it will end at the same time as furlough and other covid support schemes in September.

A spokesperson from the Department for Work and Pensions said this extension will ‘help families get back on their feet as the economy recovers and the vaccine rollout continues’.

The grant, which came about in December last year, supports families with food and utility bills.

Covid support for East Sussex families

East Sussex will receive £1,501,111 from this new round of funding, in addition to the £2,524,681 previously received – bringing the investment to a total of £4,025,793.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said, “This grant is ensuring that thousands of families get help with food and essential utility bills as we move back towards normality.