Everything you need to know about free bus travel to the South Downs from Brighton
Free bus travel will be offered next weekend on certain routes up to the South Downs from Brighton.
To mark World Car Free Day on September 22, passengers can travel on the Brighton & Hove bus routes 77, 78 and 79 for free on Saturday (September 18).
These routes run from the city centre to Devil’s Dyke, Stanmer Park and Ditchling Beacon – the highest point in East Sussex.
The offer is being run in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council to promote the importance of active and inclusive travel.
Brighton & Hove Buses managing director Martin Harris said, “Going up to the Downs and out into the countryside is a great thing to do and it’s so quick and easy by bus from the city.
“Our Breeze buses mean you don’t need a car to get to some of Sussex’s best beauty spots. It is also the kindest way to travel for the environment every day, not just Car Free Day.”