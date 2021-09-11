Everything you need to know about free bus travel to the South Downs from Brighton

Brighton and Hove Buses SUS-160601-095312001

To mark World Car Free Day on September 22, passengers can travel on the Brighton & Hove bus routes 77, 78 and 79 for free on Saturday (September 18).

These routes run from the city centre to Devil’s Dyke, Stanmer Park and Ditchling Beacon – the highest point in East Sussex.

The offer is being run in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council to promote the importance of active and inclusive travel.

Brighton & Hove Buses managing director Martin Harris said, “Going up to the Downs and out into the countryside is a great thing to do and it’s so quick and easy by bus from the city.