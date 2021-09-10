GAK, Brighton - The future’s bright for music instruments store

GAK on North Road

A business which has become a familiar part of Brighton’s North Laine is ‘perfectly placed’ to grow following a management buyout.

Guitar, Amp and Keyboard Centre (GAK) GAK was founded in 1992 by Gary Marshall and has grown to be one of the UK’s largest independent musical instrument retailers.

It has also expanded it’s store over the years and now occupies a significant part of North Road at the junction with Gardner Street.

This week the company announced a management buyout partly financed by private equity firm, Risk Capital Partners which has become the majority shareholder.

Co-managing directors Max McKellar and Ian Stephens have said the company’s strategy is to grow its online presence.

A statement from them said: ““Gary has built an internationally-recognised music retail business, and we are very fortunate to be able to continue with his passion and take it forward to the next stage of its development.

“While GAK and the music industry have encountered and overcome challenges in recent years, we are now perfectly placed to take advantage of both short and long-term opportunities.

“ We also have an exceptional workforce and very experienced and talented management team.”