Green light for luxury block of flats to replace three houses in Hove

An impression of the block of flats, which now has planning permission

The new homes in Kingsway, Hove, will offer uninterrupted views over the beach, according to Savills which is marketing the scheme to developers.

Designed by MAA Architects, the building was inspired by landmark modernist waterfront architecture in London.

The site currently consists of three residential properties – two semi-detached homes and one detached house.

Planning permission has now been secured for the block of flats to be built.

Savills described it as ‘a rare opportunity to deliver premium, new-build seafront apartments in Hove’.

Ian Fowler, Director in Savills’ Guildford development team, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a very exciting parcel of development land and one that we are expecting a great deal of interest in.

“While there are other sites currently under construction, this is the only consented site in Hove that offers sea views and it will undoubtedly raise the bar further for seafront apartments in the future.