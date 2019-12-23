Hall & Woodhouse charity dish raises more than £24,000 for air ambulance charities

Hall & Woodhouse, which owns and manages pubs across Sussex, raised more than £24,000 in 2019 through its charity dish initiative in aid of eight air ambulance charities.

The leading independent family-owned brewer is a major supporter of local good causes, partnering with this newspaper for the past 12 years to give hundreds of thousands of pounds to worthy organisations through the Community Chest.

Team members from The Black Rabbit in Arundel taking part in the annual Hall & Woodhouse community litter pick

But its good works have not ended there.

In addition, the 52 pubs in H&W’s managed house estate across the south, including The Black Rabbit in Arundel, The World’s End in Patching and The Hornbrook Inn in Horsham, have included a charity dish on the menu throughout the year, with 25p from the sale of each dish going directly to the charities.

Lucinda Gray, company relationship manager, said: “We are very grateful to all our guests for supporting our local air ambulances this year by purchasing our charity dish. Our menus explain this initiative, so our guests understand that through their choice, a 25p donation is going straight to the local air ambulance charities, to continue saving lives.

“This is one of many initiatives that we have created across our estate and throughout the two-year partnership, our team members have come together to raise as much money as possible. We are proud to have already raised over quarter of a million pounds during this partnership.”

Two years ago, H&W team members voted to make the eight air ambulance charities their official charity partner until 2020. Through the partnership, Devon, Dorset and Somerset, Great Western, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Kent Surrey Sussex, London, Thames Valley and Wiltshire Air Ambulances will receive support from the company.

The current charity dish is ham, egg and chips, and earlier in the year it was sausage and mash.

A total of £114,287 was raised in 2018 for the air ambulance charities and the 2019 total will be calculated in the new year, having surpassed all expectations.

Please visit www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more information.