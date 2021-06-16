Japanese-inspired lifestyle shop to open new branch at Brighton’s Churchill Square

Miniso is set to open its fourth store in the UK

MINISO, which has over 4,200 stores in 80 countries, is opening its fourth UK store in Brighton

Selling quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices the brand’s philosophy is ‘simplicity, nature and good quality’.

The store will open early in the summer with a number of customer activities planned to mark the launch.

The 1808sq ft store will be located in the ex-Animal unit on the Lower Mall.

Saad Usman, Finance Director at MINISO UK, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of our fourth UK store in Churchill Square, Brighton.

“We feel the south coast of England is the perfect place for us to continue our expansion within the UK.

“At Miniso UK we’re committed to getting the retail industry back on its feet, demonstrated not only by the investment into our fantastic new store, but also the creation of 10-15 new jobs in the local market.

“With innovative and exciting products that are high-quality and great value-for-money, we look forward to welcoming customers of all ages through our doors on opening day and beyond.”

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: “We’re excited that MINISO will be joining our line-up of international brands.

“Though fairly new to the UK, we’re sure that this will be a familiar and much-loved store to many shoppers.