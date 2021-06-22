Look inside the former Hove donkey stable transformed into a luxury rental home – photos

Donkey mews, near Brunswick Square, has undergone a six-month renovation to become ‘a unique, contemporary space’.

Designed and furnished by Savill Royals, the Brighton-based interior design and property staging company, the home will be managed by Airhost for You.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house caters for up to 10 guests.

Its entrance hall features a four metre mural by local artist Angus Greenhalgh which depicts Brighton Pier in vivid colours.

The entire ground floor is open plan with the original double and triple stable doors still in place so that guests can open up to the mews and an outdoor seating area which will be enclosed by hedging for privacy.

Gigi Landau-Royals, Founder and Creative Director at Savill Royals, said: “Taking on a project of this scale, and working closely with the owner throughout the refurbishment process, has been wonderful.

“We are proud of the elegant, contemporary house we have created with its feeling of space and its clean lines.

“We have maintained some original features, such as the flint wall in the master bedroom, to add character, as well as some edgy, contemporary touches to appeal to those looking for some luxury.”

Still to come will be a bespoke hot tub, complete with outdoor rainfall shower.

Gigi said: “We were inspired by the potential of this old building as soon as we saw it, and we believe that anyone looking for a high-end stay with style and comfort at its heart, will find everything they need in Donkey Mews.”

