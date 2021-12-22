‘Mixed results’ for Brighton off-licenses in underage drinker tests

Underage drinker tests in Brighton

During Operation Teepee, the licensing team employed underage volunteers to attempt to buy alcohol from off-licences to check whether vendors ask for proof of age.

If an operator fails the test, licensing officers will educate them on the terms of their licence, review these conditions and take enforcement action if necessary.

Sussex Police said the tests had ‘mixed results’.

According to police, on December 9 six off-licences in Brighton were inspected in the latest round of Operation Teepee checks. Four premises passed – two of which were re-tests of stores which had previously failed. Two off-licences which failed last time were re-tested and both failed again.

One member of staff will be prosecuted under the Licensing Act 2003 after they served the underage volunteers for the initial failure and then again during the failed re-test, police said.

Enforcement action will also be taken against the two premises which failed their re-tests.

Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said, “Under Operation Teepee, not only do we test whether vendors serve under-18s alcohol, we also check their Challenge 25 policy.

“If a customer looks like they may be under 25 years old, licence holders have an obligation to ask for proof of ID.

“It was disappointing to see two premises failed for a second time and appropriate action will be taken. We were very pleased that four premises passed and will continue to support them.