National games retailer with branches in Sussex announces 40 shop closures

A national retailer has confirmed its intention to close 40 of its stores throughout the UK.

GAME, which has several outlets across Sussex, said that 27 stores in total had already been served a notice.

It intends to serve notice on the additional sites in the near future.

A spokesman for GAME said: “We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses.

“However, we are facing a challenging retail market and GAME with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents.”

The company has yet to respond to a comment about whether any of its Sussex stores are at risk.

According to its website, GAME has stores in Sussex at the following sites:

– Brighton, in Western Road and in Churchill Square

– Hastings, in Priory Meadows

– Horsham, in West Street

– Worthing, in Montague Centre

– Eastbourne, in Terminus Road

– Crawley, in the Martletts

– Bognor Regis, in London Road

The company closed its store in Chichester’s South Street at the end of 2019 – read more here.

More to follow.