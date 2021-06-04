‘Never normal’ campaign designed to bring visitors back to Brighton wins award

One of the campaign posters over the Brighton centre

The Never Normal campaign, created by Brighton-based strategic creative agency Designate, was recognised with Gold at The Drum’s Roses Awards in Leisure, Travel and Tourism and Silver in the Outdoor categories.

By cleverly subverting the over-used phrase ‘The New Normal’, the campaign communicated that Brighton will never be normal, with its reputation for free thinking and quirky offbeat culture.

Adam Hill, Executive Director, Designate said: “We’re so proud that our work for VisitBrighton was recognised by this prestigious awards scheme which celebrates the very best creative work outside of London.

A campaign poster in Brighton

“This project was especially close to our hearts as the campaign is designed to help our home city get back on its feet after a turbulent year for visitor destinations.

“When we landed on this campaign idea for VisitBrighton we knew it was perfect because that’s what everybody loves about our city – the culture, the people and the sense of freedom as soon you arrive.

“We all know Brighton couldn’t do normal if it tried, so our campaign has life beyond the pandemic because Brighton will never be normal.

“At Designate we always look for the part of a brand that will help it to stand out head and shoulders above the rest.”

The Never Normal campaign for VisitBrighton encourages residents and visitors to escape with a trip to the city, by combining eye catching images, creative and an irreverent tone of voice, which showcase its exciting and offbeat culture.

There are four phases to the campaign – which include targeting Brighton residents, day trippers from around the South East, family and friends of residents who might want to plan an overnight stay and finally long-stay visitors and even those from overseas.

The campaign features well-known Brighton characters with the phrase ‘Welcome to Never Normal Brighton’, or the spectacular Royal Pavilion, illuminated at night with the tagline: ‘We’ve always been open to the unusual’.

Another image shows a photo of tourist attraction the Upside Down House with the phrase: ‘Looking for the new normal? Keep Looking. Brighton is coming back to life, but if you’re looking for the new normal, you might be in the wrong place.’

Julia Gallagher, head of sales, marketing and partnership at VisitBrighton, which promotes the city to visitors from the UK and around the world, said: “We’re so proud that our campaign with Designate has picked up two awards at this well-respected competition.

“We loved Designate’s concept immediately – it’s a simple but bold idea which sums up our free-thinking city perfectly.

“As soon as you arrive here you feel like you can really be yourself.