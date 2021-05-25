New Aldi store proposed in Hove

Aldi is proposing to build a new store in Hove

The new ‘modestly sized’ store would be located on King George VI Avenue on the Court Farm site, which was purchased by Aldi last year.

It would form part of the wider Toad’s Hole Valley strategic development allocation – which has planning consent for around 800 new homes, commercial and community uses.

The site would feature parking for 119 cars – including seven accessible bays, seven parent-and-child spaces, and 12 active and a further 12 passive electric vehicle charging points – and storage for 26 bikes.

Aldi said the new store would create up to 30 full-time and 50 part-time jobs.

The design for the building would include a wild meadow green roof and there would be attractive landscaping throughout the site to improve its appearance, according to Aldi.

Transport proposals for the site include new vehicular and pedestrian access from King George VI Avenue and a pedestrian link to the future Toad’s Hole Valley development site.

The store service and delivery yard would be located to the rear, separate from the car parking area, Aldi said.

There would be the potential to facilitate pedestrian links to the south at King George VI Drive and Woodland Avenue through an improved crossing point on King George VI Avenue.

Aldi is planning to submit a planning application for the site this summer, following consultation with the community and stakeholders.