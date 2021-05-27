Optical illusions and interactive artworks at Brighton’s new visitor attraction – in pictures

Paradox Place is the new venue from Pod Experiences, the team behind Pier Pressure – Brighton’s popular and award-winning escape room venue.

Based in Gloucester Road, the attraction will welcome visitors from 10am on Friday (May 28).

The venue has four floors of optical illusions, immersive and interactive artworks, magic tricks and surprising wonders.

Visitors will be invited to step into classic illusions such as the Ames room, new interpretations of historical magic tricks such as Pepper’s Ghost (an exhibit where you can become a live hologram), as well as opportunities to become a kite surfer, a Punch and Judy character, and even a skydiver.

Pier Pressure’s Creative Director Philly Harris said: “This is a first for the South of England and we’re incredibly excited to be bringing such a wonderful, high-quality visitor attraction to Brighton.

“We’ve always had the city front of mind for everything we do, and there’s lots of fun, mind-boggling exhibits that celebrate brilliant Brighton.

“Paradox Place is full of interactive and engaging treats and we can’t wait to open the doors to a very curious public!”

The experience takes one hour and the venue is open from 10am to 6pm, with last entry from 4:45pm.

Tickets cost £8.50 for each adult, £6.50 for a child, and £7.50 for concessions and prebooking is recommended.

The venue is well ventilated and air conditioned, and includes an exciting shop selling puzzles, tricks, toys, games and gadgets on the ground floor.

Find out more at www.paradoxplace.co.uk

