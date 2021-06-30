Pop-up marketplace to launch in Brighton – selling wares from more than 40 makers

The pop-up marketplace in Brighton. Photo by Simon Callaghan

The Pop-Up Club is launching at an empty unit in Dukes Lane on Saturday, July 3, for six weeks.

More than 40 different sellers will be exhibiting their crafts, clothing and accessories at the space.

Among the Brighton-based businesses taking part are Ellen + Grace, which sell environmentally friendly cotton hair accessories; Rare & Wild, which sell botanical inspired art and homeware; and Isle of Avalon, which sells luxury refillable candles.

The pop-up marketplace in Brighton. Photo by Simon Callaghan

As well as supporting established independent brands, The Pop-Up Club provides a chance for those who used lockdown to grow their side-hustle into a business to sell their products.

Tillie Peel, founder of The Pop-Up Club, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to return to Brighton - one of our favourite cities.

“As a city that welcomes creatives and interesting independent businesses we are pleased to bring a host of fantastic independent brands to the famous Lanes.

“As retail slowly recovers in Brighton it’s important for us to keep that momentum going and attract shoppers back to in-person shopping.

“Dukes Lane is such a vibrant and welcoming community that attracts customers looking for something just a little bit different and our unique shopping experience won’t disappoint!”

She continued: “Our mission is simple: we want to provide artists, makers, designers, and small businesses that have sustainability at their core affordable pop-up spaces, as well as drive footfall to the area.

“For people who have been stuck at home for many months, the opportunity to get out and experience a taste of pre-pandemic life with something as simple as an afternoon shopping will also provide a much-needed boost to those who have previously struggled with lockdown anxiety.

“At The Pop-Up Club we are offering an exciting shopping experience, where visitors can support local traders and browse beautiful, original items not found elsewhere.