Prince William awards MBE to Brighton bus employee who is making transport more accessible

A Brighton and Hove Buses employee was awarded an MBE for her work towards more accessible transport.

Accessibility and community manager Victoria Garcia was presented with her MBE at Buckingham Palace by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, for services to disabled transport users.

This is in recognition of her work to make public transport convenient and accessible for everybody; including her leading role in the award-winning Helping-Hand Card and a campaign against hate crime on public transport.

“It was a perfect day, which I was so excited to share with my children and family,” Victoria said.

“HRH The Duke of Cambridge was wonderful, taking time to speak with everyone.

“I feel so humbled and honoured. I have the best job in the world!”

Her role includes working with disabled people and community groups to improve bus design and driver training and she thanked these groups for their help in making buses more accessible.

She also thanked those who nominated her for the honour and her boss, and managing director at the bus company, Martin Harris for his support.

Victoria dedicated her MBE, which she accepted in November, to her mother Deirdre French.

“My only sadness is that my mum wasn’t here with us, but I know she would’ve been so proud.” she said.

In addition to chairing the local Community Rail Partnership, Victoria joined the Department for Transport’s accessibility team as a part time Senior Policy Advisor last year.