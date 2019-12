Shoreham's Holmbush Centre Christmas opening times for Tesco and Marks and Spencer

Shoreham's Holmbush shopping centre has announced its opening times for the festive period.

The shopping centre, off Upper Shoreham Road, includes a large Tesco superstore and a Marks and Spencer.

Holmbush Centre

Christmas opening times for the two are as follows:

Marks and Spencer

Tuesday, December 24 - 6am-5pm

Wednesday, December 25 - CLOSED

Thursday, December 26 - 9am-6pm

Friday, December 27 - 8.30am-9pm

Saturday, December 28 - 8am-9pm

Sunday, December 29 - 10.30am-4.30pm

Monday, December 30 - 7am-9pm

Tuesday, December 31 - 7am-6pm

Wednesday, January 1 - CLOSED

Thursday, January 2 - 8.30am-9pm

Tesco Superstore

Tuesday, December 24 - midnight-7pm

Wednesday, December 25 - CLOSED

Thursday, December 26 - 9am-6pm

Friday, December 27 - 6am-midnight

Saturday, December 28 - midnight-10am

Sunday, December 29 - 10am-4pm

Monday, December 30 - 6am-midnight

Tuesday, December 31 - midnight-7pm

Wednesday, January 1 - 9am-6pm

Thursday, January 2 - midnight-midnight