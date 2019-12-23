Special delivery: standing in for Santa to deliver presents to children in hospital this Christmas

A same-day delivery service will be helping to deliver Christmas presents to children in hospital this Christmas.

CitySprint have partnered with Rockinghorse, a Brighton children’s charity, to deliver presents donated to Churchill Square’s Giving Tree campaign.

The Giving Tree campaign encourages shoppers at Churchill Square Shopping Centre, Brighton to select a tag from three special trees and purchase a gift for a child in hospital over Christmas.

Paul Gisbourne of CitySprint, said: “We’re delighted to offer our support to the Giving Tree campaign and Rockinghorse this Christmas, and hope that this special delivery will bring some festive joy to children and their families on Christmas Day.”

Last year shoppers donated more than £3,300 worth of toys and gifts for children across Brighton and Sussex.

With 345 gifts collected last year, and similar amounts expected this year, CitySprint’s vans will endeavour to donate all of them in time for Christmas.