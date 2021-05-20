Young Brighton entrepreneurs’ new tech is 150 times more accurate than GPS

Nicolas Slack (front left) and Jack Maddalena with the Naurt team

Jack Maddalena and Nicolas Slack, who are both in their twenties, founded Naurt at the beginning of the pandemic.

Since then, the start-up has grown to a team of eight people and secured 500k in funding.

Naurt is trialling its hyper-accurate satellite location technology on the roof of the Plus X Innovation Hub on Lewes Road.

Jack Maddalena with the aerial

A 30cm tall aerial has been installed which is gathering 25 lines of constellation data a day at 14 times the speed of sound.

The sheer volume of information made possible by the installation will help refine the Naurt product, while allowing the company to expand its customer base.

Naurt is currently working with travel company TUI to enable travellers to follow their journey in real-time from door to airport, airport to taxi, taxi to hotel room.

Other clients include Sofology, and The Roads and Transport Authority.

Founders Jack Maddalena (left) and Nicolas Slack (right)

In the future, the technology could be used to enable to safe use of aerial drones for doorstep deliveries, or to enable the energy and telecoms sectors to locate underground pipes and wires with greater accuracy.

Mr Maddalena, Naurt’s chief executive, said: “We asked companies what their primary pain point was and the responses we received were almost unanimous: matching customers up at different points on their journeys, like drivers and passengers at an airport”.

Mr Slack, chief technology officer at the company, said: “People that have had their smartphone lost or stolen might have used the ‘Find My Phone’ feature. With Naurt’s precision, we could distinguish what pocket it’s in!

“Gathering all of the data using the equipment installed at Plus X is a big step on our road to making that a possibility.”

The team has been supported by the BRITE innovation programme – a £10.5million initiative part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund that’s led by Plus X in partnership with the University of Brighton.