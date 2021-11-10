Future students at Plumpton College will benefit from new facilities and opportunities, after a new partnership with Virgin Money was launched.

The financial service will support the full banking requirements of the college, enabling them to work together to enhance and develop the future of agricultural and horticultural education, across south-east England.

As part of the development, the college is building a new state-of-the-art piggery, investing in a pair of robots for its dairy unit and installing a new butchery suite, as it aims to offer the very best educational facilities to its students.

Justin Ellis, relationship manager in agriculture at Virgin Money (Left) and Jeremy Kerswell, principal of Plumpton College (Right). Both believe this partnership is vital to attracting and inspiring the next generation of learners.

Justin Ellis, relationship manager in agriculture at Virgin Money, said of the partnership: “We are very much looking forward to our new partnership with Plumpton College, which is an excellent educational facility, producing consistently high results.

“The investment in College facilities will open up valuable prospects for current and future students, not only improving learning but also engagement within the area.”

As well as supporting the full banking requirements of Plumpton College, Virgin Money will also invest £9m into the development of facilities in the College’s new agricultural food hub.

This investment, jointly-funded with South East Local Enterprise Partnership, represents the largest investment into a college farm educational resource in the South of England.

Virgin Money will also assist in the financing the refurbishment of the college’s centre of excellence for horticulture training and education - One Garden Brighton - a Victorian walled garden in Stanmer Park.

Principal of Plumpton College Jeremy Kerswell said: “Both the agri-food and horticulture sectors are facing significant challenges such as the impact of climate change, Brexit and national skills shortages.

“The horticulture sector has more demand than ever before for new skilled entrants with 70% of businesses in the sector struggling to find employees.

“This new partnership is vital to invest in our campuses, curriculum and students to secure the future of these important sectors in the South East.”