A-Level results: BACA students celebrate ‘great’ grades despite disruption

Former BACA student Amanda Kangai with Bob Speight

All BACA College students achieved the grades they needed to progress to their chosen destination, whether further study, employment or an apprenticeship, the school said.

Students are choosing from a wide range of offers at universities including Brighton, Sussex, University of West England, Nottingham, and Kingston.

Students who took BTEC courses achieved an average grade of Distinction across all courses.

George Costin

More than two-thirds were at Distinction or better, and over a third were at the top Distinction* grade.

Students performed ‘exceptionally well’ in Creative Media, Entrepreneurship, Sport, Construction and Childcare, with strong performance also in A-level Art, Photography and – for the first year – Psychology, the school said.

Among the students celebrating today was Subhan Juvaid, who achieved a Double Distinction in Sport and a B in Psychology A-level.

On collecting his results he said: “It was an honour to study here, I am really happy with my results.”

Joshua Bundock

Other successes included:

Sam Horn - Triple Distinction* in Sport and Sport Science

Tegan Depper - Distinction*s in Media and Entrepreneurship and a C in Art A-level

Chelsea Hancott - A in Childcare and C in Psychology

Subhan Javaid

George Costin - Double Distinction* in Creative Media and a C in Psychology A-level

Kira Prince - Distinction*s in Media and Entrepreneurship

Joseph Pavey - Distinction*s in Sport and Entrepreneurship

Josh Bundock - Double Distinction* in Creative Media and a B in Photography A-level

Connor Weir - Distinction*s in Sport and Entrepreneurship

The school is also celebrating an Oxbridge place offer to former student Amanda Kangai, who achieved outstanding GCSE results at BACA before moving onto BHASVIC where two A*s and 2 As have seen her accepted to Cambridge University to study Engineering.

Amanda said: “Cambridge is the top UK university for Engineering and with the support of the teaching staff from BACA and BHASVIC I was confident that I could make a competitive application.

“I will always be grateful to all the teachers at BACA for the support and encouragement!

“BACA definitely gave me the best five years I could ever possibly ask or wish for.”

Principal Bob Speight congratulated all BACA students on their achievements on results day, saying: “I am delighted for all of our students for achieving such great outcomes.

“This is an excellent year group who have had to endure a great deal of disruption to their Sixth Form studies.

“However, it is fantastic that they have achieved the great results that they all deserve and which will allow them to move on to and flourish in the next stage of their education.”

Head of BACA College Phil Williamson said: “We are delighted with what the students have achieved through extremely challenging circumstances.

“They have shown great resilience and character and they should all be so proud.