A-Level results: Hove Park School students celebrate after a challenging year

Miriam and Aya with their results

Following the cancellation of the exams again this year, the results are based on teacher assessed grades, which have been quality assured by both the centre and the exam board.

Year 13 students at Hove Park School achieved excellent results in subjects including Law, Biology, Chemistry, English Literature, Maths, Psychology, Sociology, Graphics, Health & Social, Tourism, and History.

Among those celebrating today was Aya, who achieved A, B, B in English Literature, Art and Sociology, and is taking up a place at Bath University to study Sociology.

Jess with her results

Danyal is going to Sussex University to take a Business degree incorporating management, economics and finance after taking A Levels in Business and Biology and the CTEC Sports course, for which he achieved a Merit.

Jess is going to study Sociology with Criminology at Chichester University after achieving success in Sociology, Business and Law.

Miriam is also going to Sussex University to take a Law degree with International Relations after achieving A Levels in English Literature, Sociology and Law.

Meanwhile Al has already started a 15-month apprenticeship in insurance at Brighton Met following a successful set of results in Tourism, Art and Maths.

Al and Danyal

Jim Roberts, head teacher at Hove Park School, said: “We are all very proud of the students and their achievements.

“The challenges of the last eighteen months should not distract us from acknowledging and celebrating their success.

“These results are a true reflection of student commitment to their studies and high-quality teaching.

“Hove Park Sixth Form is about helping students move forwards and take the next steps in their chosen career path.

“We wish them all the very best and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

Brighton and Hove Council congratulated all the students receiving their results today, as well as all the teachers in the city for their hard work over the last year.

Councillor Hannah Clare, the chair of Brighton & Hove City Council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee, said: “We applaud the achievements, commitment and resilience of our all students today.

“They have shown grit and determination in the face on much uncertainty.

“It is sad they have missed out on some of the fun experiences associated with the end of their courses.

“Staff at our schools, colleges and independent training providers have worked incredibly hard to adapt teaching as necessary from classroom to online learning and to offer a variety of activities to support physical and mental health.

“They have done an amazing job to produce teacher assessed grades for all students in the city. I’d like to thank all our staff for the outstanding work they have done under the most intense pressure.

“On A-level results day schools and colleges offer support through senior leaders and careers staff.

“The council’s youth employability service is available on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @yesbrightonhove.

“The city’s new youth employment hub - www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/youth-employment-hub - will be running a live Q&A, and students can book appointments in the afternoon until 6pm if they would like to see an adviser in person.

“We wish all our students well as they move on positively to the next phase of their lives, either in the world of work or further study.”

There is a wide range of vocational courses available in the city for young people, the council said.

Find out more about apprenticeship opportunities here.

Additionally, in England exams will be held in October in their normal format.