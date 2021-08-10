A-Level results: Varndean College is ‘incredibly proud’ of students

Students at Varndean College with their results

The overall pass rate at A level was 99 per cent, with the majority of subjects achieving 100 per cent pass rate, 65 per cent achieving A*-B and 86 per cent A*-C grades.

All vocational courses, BTEC and CTEC had a 100 per cent pass rate, as well as the Level 3 CACHE course.

Of the students who took visual arts courses (Art, Graphic Design, 3D Design, Textiles and Photography), 97 per cent achieved A*- C grades and 86 per cent achieved A*-B grades – while 86 students achieved an A* grade.

Other subjects with exceptional success included A Level French, which had a 100 per cent pass rate with 88 per cent at A*-B and A Level German, where 80 per cent of students gained A*-B.

Donna-Marie Janson, Principal of Varndean College, said; “We are incredibly proud of our students this year, particularly under the extreme circumstances they have found themselves to be in due to the global pandemic.

“They have dealt admirably with all of the uncertainty of the past two years, to the lockdowns, self-isolations and online lessons, as well as hug changes to the system of assessment, taking everything in their stride and continuing to focus.

“They have been inspiring to work with, to teach and to get to know.

“Our students are quite frankly amazing and they and their loved ones should feel as proud of themselves as we do for

their spirited determination and for all they have achieved.

“I would like to thank and commend my entire staff for their hard work and dedication working throughout the pandemic, adapting and responding throughout and ensuring that students have the best possible opportunities and the best possible experience.

“I would also like to thank all the parents and families of our students who have supported us throughout, we could not

have done it without you.”

Varndean College also celebrated receiving its International Baccalaureate results in July, when the College achieved a pass rate of 98 per cent and received its highest marks ever, with an average score of 36.61 points – equivalent to at least three A grades at A Level.

Amongst those achieving the highest grades were Hayden Newnham whose score of 45 points – comparable to five A* at A Level – places him in the top 1-2 per cent of 170,660 IB students worldwide this year.

Hayden is currently taking a gap year but applying for Modern Languages at university, studying French, German and Russian, commencing 2022.

Sammy Doublet achieved 44 points and will read Architecture at UCL.

Lucy Ayres and Circe Marden-Rull both achieved 43 points, which will see them head to the University of Leeds to study

Sociology and Internal Relations, and the University of Bristol to read Comparative Literatures and Cultures respectively.

Also achieving 43 points, Lillian Laffan will be reading Philosophy at Trinity Hall, University of Cambridge.

Brighton and Hove Council congratulated all the students receiving their results today, as well as all the teachers in the city for their hard work over the last year.

Councillor Hannah Clare, the chair of Brighton & Hove City Council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee, said: “We applaud the achievements, commitment and resilience of our all students today.

“They have shown grit and determination in the face on much uncertainty.

“It is sad they have missed out on some of the fun experiences associated with the end of their courses.

“Staff at our schools, colleges and independent training providers have worked incredibly hard to adapt teaching as necessary from classroom to online learning and to offer a variety of activities to support physical and mental health.

“They have done an amazing job to produce teacher assessed grades for all students in the city. I’d like to thank all our staff for the outstanding work they have done under the most intense pressure.

“On A-level results day schools and colleges offer support through senior leaders and careers staff.

“The council’s youth employability service is available on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @yesbrightonhove.

“The city’s new youth employment hub - www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/youth-employment-hub - will be running a live Q&A, and students can book appointments in the afternoon until 6pm if they would like to see an adviser in person.

“We wish all our students well as they move on positively to the next phase of their lives, either in the world of work or further study.”

There is a wide range of vocational courses available in the city for young people, the council said.

Find out more about apprenticeship opportunities here.

Additionally, in England exams will be held in October in their normal format.