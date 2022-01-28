'Bold and ambitious' development plans for University of Brighton are approved

Plans for the next stage of development of the University of Brighton’s campuses have been formally approved by the university’s board of governors.

The proposals will see each of the university’s seven academic schools become co-located on three single campuses within Brighton – at Falmer, Moulsecoomb and City.

An spokesman said the university will now 'embark on an ambitious programme to create dynamic, modern, accessible and sustainable campuses that give the best possible experience to all the University’s 18,000 students and 2,400 staff'.

The University of Brighton's Falmer campus

As part of the plans, the spokesman said significant investment will take place over the next two years at the university’s Moulsecoomb and Falmer campuses. At Falmer, the repurposing of the site previously occupied by Virgin Active will enable the School of Sport and Health Sciences – currently split across Falmer and Eastbourne campuses – to come together on an expanded Falmer campus. This means that the University’s Eastbourne campus including the Leaf Hospital will close by the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

Professor Debra Humphris, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, said: “This is a momentous decision for everyone associated with the University of Brighton. We can now move forward with a bold and ambitious vision for the future of our University, built around a shared desire to provide the very best experience for our students and staff.

“This next stage of investment will enable us to continue to develop our estate as vibrant and inspiring student-focused campuses. They will help our academic schools to thrive, nurturing the leaders of tomorrow and delivering world-class research to help solve some of the most critical global challenges we face. And they will put us on a sustainable financial footing for the long term and help us meet our commitment to become a net-zero carbon university.

"Our Eastbourne campus is an important part of the university’s history and heritage. While we may not continue to have a physical presence in Eastbourne in the future, the University of Brighton remains firmly committed to its role supporting people and businesses across East Sussex and beyond. We have a strong track record of working in partnership in our region and that will only grow stronger as we move forward with our plans.”

An example of the student accommodation at the Moulsecoomb campus

A university spokesman said the plans will build on the successful redevelopment and expansion of the University of Brighton’s Moulsecoomb campus – which has seen the creation of new halls of residence, new sport, leisure and Students’ Union facilities and a landmark new home for the School of Business and Law.

The approval comes after a ten-week public consultation, during which the university says it engaged with staff, students and a wide range of partners and stakeholders to develop a clear understanding of the impacts of its proposals.

"More than 700 responses were received, with the majority of respondents agreeing that the proposals were the best way of ensuring that the University achieves its long-term objectives," said the spokesman.