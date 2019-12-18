Celebrations as academy sponsor planned for Moulsecoomb Primary School withdraws

The academy trust slated to run Moulsecoomb Primary School has decided to withdraw.

Parents, carers, staff, councillors and MPs have campaigned fiercely to stop the academisation of the school, with 96 per cent of parents responding to a ballot voting against such a move.

Meanwhile members of the NEU, UNISON and the GMB, who have also campaigned for the school to remain part of the Brighton and Hove family of schools, are requesting that Ofsted revisits the school so it can see how improvements are continuing.

They hope this would put pressure on the Secretary of State to revoke the academy order.

New Horizons Academy Trust (NHAT) was chosen by the Government’s Regional Schools Commissioner as the academy sponsor for Moulsecoomb Primary back in October.

But Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed today (Monday December 12) that NHAT has withdrawn from the school - opting to make an unannounced public statement rather than contacting any partners involved.

Lee Murley, director of education for NHAT and headteacher of the trust’s other school in Lancing, said: “As a trust we have a moral obligation to ensure the welfare of our own staff and would feel highly uncomfortable about sending them into an environment where they would not be made welcome.

“At present the atmosphere for those looking to help the school feels toxic. Parental opposition is something we would never bow down to, when something as important as children’s futures are in question, but when objections come from within the school as well, that is when improvements become unviable.”

According to the press release issued by NHAT, it is likely a larger academy trust from outside the area would now take over, with the alternative being closure.

Kate Knight, deputy chair of the council’s Children, Young People & Skills committee, said: “It’s disgraceful that the trust has chosen to make such public negative comments about our school, behaviour that would seem to speak volumes about their values. Honestly? It looks like Moulsecoomb Primary has had a lucky escape.”

The news was widely celebrated by everyone involved with the school.

Paul Shellard, secretary of Brighton and Hove National Education Union said: “Mr Murley chose to insult the loyal and committed staff at Moulsecoomb by saying they make the school feel toxic. Children, parents and carers have a very different view of those who work with them on a daily basis.

“We bear Mr Murley no ill-will and hope Seaside Primary in Lancing continues to prosper. It’s just a shame that he didn’t have the good grace to show support for Moulsecoomb Primary as he drove away from it.”

Kay Hunt, NEU representative at the school, added: “Staff are undoubtedly pleased to hear that NHAT have pulled out of their sponsorship bid. Moulsecoomb has been continually improving their results with the support from the local authority and this shows in the recent data release.

“Teachers are constantly striving to support the children in reaching their full potential and this shows in the great progress that they are making daily. We look forward to continuing our work with the local authority to build on the improvements we have already made.”

Matt Webb, UNISON convenor for Brighton and Hove, said: “This UNISON branch and its members are very pleased that New Horizon Academy Trust (NHAT) have decided to do the honourable thing and withdraw their tender for Moulsecoomb Primary School. We are confident that with the continued extra support and expertise of the local authority the school will continue to build upon the considerable progress that has already been made. In light of this and as promised, UNISON (along with our sister trade unions) will be calling off the several days of strike action that were planned in the new year.”

Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary for Brighton and Hove, said: “It is fantastic news that New Horizons Academy Trust have now seen the light, listened to the opposition from almost all involved and walked away from taking over the school, finally letting the sun set on their privatisation of Moulsecoomb Primary School.

“The statement made by Mr Murley (Head Teacher of NHATs only remaining school, Seaside Primary) seems very bitter and despite what he writes there is clear evidence to show the school and its education is improving day by day, driven by the headteacher, dedicated staff and the support of the Local Education Authority.

“We are perplexed by his claims that the school will have to close as a result of his trust pulling away, the second trust to do so, but am pleased to announce that them doing so means that the unions planned strike action for January can now be called off.

“The support that staff and pupils have had from the wider community and local politicians, especially re-elected Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, has been outstanding and we hope this will continue as the school can now focus on improvement rather than the threat of privatisation.

“Next we all rely on the Secretary of State waking up and accepting this school must remain under LEA control, the easiest way to achieve this is to call upon Ofsted to return and carry out a new assessment of the school which we will continue to fight for moving forward.”

Natasha Ide, a Moulsecoomb parent, added: “I fully supported the staff at Moulsecoomb in taking strike action to save our school. The whole community is united, and we will not stop fighting until our voices are heard. The last thing our children need is the instability of a trust with a poor track record taking over our school so it’s great news to hear that this sponsor has pulled out.”