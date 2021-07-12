The Tarner Community Project is holding a school holiday playscheme at Tarner Park

The summer 2021 free Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme for Brighton and Hove is now available for young people aged four to 16.

The activities include sports, arts, music and personal development. There is also specialist provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

All children and young people attending get a free healthy meal. They can also take part in interactive ways to learn more about healthy eating.

The HAF programme is delivered by Brighton & Hove City Council and a range of local community organisations and playscheme providers. It is funded by the Department for Education.

The programme is supported by England footballer Marcus Rashford MBE, who has helped make the video attached to this story explaining it all.

The chairman of Brighton and Hove City Council's children, young people and skills committee, councillor Hannah Clare, said: “If your child receives benefits-related free school meals please check the directory and contact the provider for the activity you are interested in.

"The Holiday Activities and Food programme is free. We hope that you and your child can take advantage of everything it offers.

“Nearly 500 children and young people from 52 local schools took part in the HAF programme at Easter. We hope even more will get involved this summer.

“But places are limited, so book quickly to avoid appointment.”

Some of the activities held at school settings are limited to the pupils who usually attend or those attending schools nearby but there are plenty of places open to all, including CHOMP –a holiday lunch and activity club that provides a free nutritious meal and fun activities for eligible children and their families.

CHOMP is being held at Benfield Primary School, Portslade; One Church Brighton, Gloucester Place, Brighton, and St Cuthman’s CofE Church, Whitehawk, and is open to children aged 4-11.

The Helen O’Grady Academy Sussex is holding a summer theatre school at Brighton Girls School, for children aged 6-16, and is also open to all. There's also the new Starfish Holiday Club, an Ofsted registered playscheme which includes fun and innovative games and activities both indoors and outdoors, for ages 4-11 at Cottesmore St Mary's Primary School, Upper Drive, Hove.