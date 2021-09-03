Help for parents planning pupils’ bus journey to school

Brighton and Hove Buses offer a selection of special fares for children with a bus ID card

Brighton and Hove buses have set up a web page for parents to plan their children’s journeys school.

They can enter a start point and school destination at www.buses.co.uk/plan-your-journey and a web page is dedicated to planning travel to every Brighton & Hove secondary school.

Safety measures including extra cleaning using hospital grade products, window blockers to keep windows open, on-board hand sanitiser and anti-virus air filters are also still in place.

The bus company’s busID scheme for young people aged 5 to 18 means children can make a one-way journey any time or day for 50p when travelling with an adult and unaccompanied children can use busID on selected journeys.

To get a busID card, visit 1 Stop Travel or Head Office at 43 Conway Street, Hove, BN3 3LT with proof of date of birth, (these can be copies). You can bring a passport photograph or a photo can take be taken at the office. BusID is processed on the spot.