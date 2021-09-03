Help for parents planning pupils’ bus journey to school
Brighton and Hove buses have set up a web page for parents to plan their children’s journeys school.
They can enter a start point and school destination at www.buses.co.uk/plan-your-journey and a web page is dedicated to planning travel to every Brighton & Hove secondary school.
Safety measures including extra cleaning using hospital grade products, window blockers to keep windows open, on-board hand sanitiser and anti-virus air filters are also still in place.
The bus company’s busID scheme for young people aged 5 to 18 means children can make a one-way journey any time or day for 50p when travelling with an adult and unaccompanied children can use busID on selected journeys.
To get a busID card, visit 1 Stop Travel or Head Office at 43 Conway Street, Hove, BN3 3LT with proof of date of birth, (these can be copies). You can bring a passport photograph or a photo can take be taken at the office. BusID is processed on the spot.
Alternatively, download the form from the bus company’s website - most secondary schools have them as well - and post proof of your child’s date of birth and a passport photograph to Head Office. This can take up to five working days.