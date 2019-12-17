Music producers Raff, Goozy, and Outrage give Brighton students remixing masterclass

Students at a Brighton school had an extraordinary Music Technology class last month when three music producers paid them a visit.

Pupils from Varndean College were visited by leading music producers, Raff (Nurve), Goozy (Guzi), and Nomine aka Outrage (Andrew), from Education and Bass for a remixing masterclass on Thursday, November 28.

Activities included a workshop on ‘What is Remixing’, which founder member Outrage believes is one of the best ways to get the A-level students learning about music production by studying the techniques of other producers.

The hands-on workshop saw students discussing techniques and learning new skills.

This was followed by a step-by-step from producer Goozy which showed students how to use music software.

Professional insights, including historical knowledge of The Prodigy, Grime, and Drum’n’Bass, were shared with the music students.

Music Tech tutor Laurie Bush said: “Their wealth of tips provided great inspiration and the college is delighted to say we have joined up with Education and Bass and find their input enormously beneficial to teaching A level Music Technology.

“We hope to see them again here soon, but will also be encouraging all students to enter their remix competitions, and use their pool of tutorials to better our production techniques here at the college.”