Primary school in Brighton closes temporarily

City Academy Whitehawk in Brighton

City Academy Whitehawk in Whitehawk Road has been closed temporarily due to its 'inability to meet statutory staffing levels', headteacher Thomas McMorrin said.

Children and staff from two bubbles at the primary school - green bubble and office bubble - are currently self-isolating until July 10, he said.

"With over 20 staff members isolating due to contact with cases in or out of school, including all of our First Aid Trained colleagues, we currently cannot ensure staffing numbers that keep all children safe in the event of an emergency," he said.

He apologised to parents, adding: "I trust that you know that I would not do this unless I deemed it absolutely necessary."