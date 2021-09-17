A unique festival for the over 50s

The Brighton and Hove Ageing Well Festival

A unique Brighton and Hove-based festival will feature more than 100 events for the city’s over 50s.

The Ageing Well Festival takes place from September 20 to October 4 with a varied programme of events based around the theme of creative ageing.

It is partly inspired by United Nations International Day of Older Persons on October 1 and organisers have said that following the coronavirus lockdown it is more important than ever for older people to get out and about and reconnect with old friendships and establish new ones.

Following last year’s online event, this year’s festival is a collaboration between Brighton & Hove City Council, voluntary sector organisations and local businesses

Caroline Ridley CEO of Impact Initiatives, the organisation which produces the festival, said: “Our world has been shaken since Covid-19 hit. Older people in our city have been left more isolated than ever before.

“Lengthy periods of lockdowns have led to detrimental effects on people’s physical and mental health.

“The evidence is clear, we need opportunities to socialise and contribute to our community in order to maintain good overall health.

We have some online events this year but we are delighted to be able to return to a live festival, this brings opportunities to re-gain confidence in going out and about, re-connect with friends and life outside our homes. Importantly it is the chance and to meet like-minded people learn something new and simply have a much needed good time.

“We have worked closely with our colleagues in public health to ensure events follow all the right guidelines to make the festival as safe as we possibly can.

“Events this year include a walk on the Downs with an artist, a tour of Brighton’s street art, workshops in creative cooking, song writing, digital storytelling, photography and sewing.

“There is also a range of music, dance and drama events to watch or join in and talks and discussions on how we can age creatively, including through employment as we age.

“Alongside the Brighton and Hove events, this year our partners in the European Creative Ageing Programme will be holding events we can join in, in their cities.

“A wonderful opportunity to connect, at a time when travel is so limited.”