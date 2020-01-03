Albion launches free activities to tackle ‘health deprivation hotspots’

Brighton and Hove Albion’s partner charity surveyed thousands of local residents to learn more about their health and activity levels and is offering them free sports and activities.

Albion in the Community surveyed 18,500 Moulsecoomb and Bevendean residents and found that almost half (49 per cent) live in ‘health deprivation hotspots’ and that the area is the fifth most inactive in Sussex.

Albion player L�a le Garrec talks to primary school pupils about healthy eating at an Albion in the Community event in September. Phto by Stuart Butcher.

The survey asked residents about which new health services they would like to see and, alongside local health data, have been used to inform free activities offered by the charity.

Of respondents, 68 per cent wanted services for healthy eating and 67 per cent wanted support with regular exercise.

New activities were launched by the charity to meet this demand, including a men’s health and fitness group at Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre and a similar group for women at the Holy Nativity Community Centre in Bevendean.

Sharon Blaskett, who attended the women’s group, said: “I joined the group a week after it had started so felt very nervous about going but I needn’t have worried - the coaches made me feel completely at ease and part of the group.

“I was diagnosed with depression four weeks before joining the group, which was hard, but the coaches have helped me to get some confidence back.

“I have learnt so much and the sessions have helped me change my diet.

“That was one of the things that caused my low mood so not only have the coaches helped me learn about nutrition and diet, but they have also helped my confidence and self-esteem.”

New health and fitness groups will start this month alongside free football sessions for young people.

Other groups include stop smoking support and cooking on a budget.

Albion player Léa Le Garrec also visited Moulsecoomb Primary School to launch a parent and preschool healthy activity group for zero to four-year-olds.

The Premier League and Professional Footballers Association Fund supports the project alongside local partners.

For more information, email: neighbourhoodhealth@albioninthecommunity.org.uk or call 01273 878269.