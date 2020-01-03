Albion player launches free activities to tackle ‘health deprivation hotspots’

Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s partner charity will offer free sports and activities to local residents after reviewing health services in the area.

Almost half (49 per cent) of Moulsecoomb and Bevendean residents live in ‘health deprivation hotspots’ and the area is the fifth most inactive in Sussex, according to health data.

Albion nutritionist Mari Clark talks to primary school pupils about healthy eating at an Albion in the Community event in September. Photo by Stuart Butcher.

Albion in the Community asked residents which new health services they would like to see and have used the responses to inform free activities offered by the charity.

Of respondents, 68 per cent wanted services for healthy eating and 67 per cent wanted support with regular exercise.

New activities were launched by the charity to meet this demand, including a men’s health and fitness group at Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre and a similar group for women at the Holy Nativity Community Centre in Bevendean.

Sharon Blaskett, who attended the women’s group, said: “I joined the group a week after it had started so felt very nervous about going but I needn’t have worried - the coaches made me feel completely at ease and part of the group.

“I was diagnosed with depression four weeks before joining the group, which was hard, but the coaches have helped me to get some confidence back.

“I have learnt so much and the sessions have helped me change my diet.

“That was one of the things that caused my low mood so not only have the coaches helped me learn about nutrition and diet, but they have also helped my confidence and self-esteem.”

New health and fitness groups will start this month alongside free football sessions for young people.Other services offered by the charity include stop smoking support and sessions about how to cook on a budget.

Albion player Léa Le Garrec visited Moulsecoomb Primary School to launch the health initiative.

A parent and preschool healthy activity group for zero to four-year-olds will start at the school this month.

The Premier League and Professional Footballers Association Fund supports the project alongside local partners.

For more information, email: neighbourhoodhealth@albioninthecommunity.org.uk or call 01273 878269.