Boris Johnson announcement: PM outlines plan for 'Freedom Day'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson began today's Covid press conference by stating the pandemic is 'far from over' and 'certainly wont be over by July 19'.

"We are seeing cases rise fairly rapidly. In these circumstances we must take a careful and balanced decision."

A decision on whether 'Freedom Day' on July 19 will go ahead as planned is set to be made by ministers on Monday, July 12, and Mr Johnson shared a glimpse of what that might look like.

Covid

It included nightclubs being able to fully reopen, no limits on the number of people indoors and outdoors, removal of the one-metre-plus rule and the removal of the Government's mandate on mask-wearing.

He said: "We will allow people to make their own decisions."

Covid status certificates will not be compulsory, but companies have the right to use them as and when they wish.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific advisor, said: "We are the middle of another increase of cases", with a doubling time of about nine days.