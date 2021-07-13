Brighton and Hove Covid cases: Walk-in vaccinations and PCR testing available every day – here is where you can get them

Vaccine latest

Yesterday (Monday, July 12), the Department of Health confirmed it was offering further support to the city following a significant rise locally in COVID-19 case numbers.

The latest data on the Government website shows there have been 1,291 cases in the latest seven-day period up to July 6 in Brighton and Hove, including Portslade.

This is the equivalent to a weekly rate of 443.8 per 100,000 residents.

This is higher than the south east which was 230.6 per 100,000 and higher than the rate for England, which was 328.9 per 100,000.

The vaccinations given in Brighton and Hove amount to 193,616 first doses – a total of 71.5 per cent of people over 18 – and 133,537 second doses – a total of 49.3 per cent of people.

The percentage of vaccinations given in the south east are 81.1 per cent first dose and 61.9 per cent have had the second dose.

However, of Brighton & Hove’s total population (21 per cent, 61,400 people) are aged 19 to 28 compared to only 12 per cent in the South East, with the younger age groups only recently becoming eligible for the vaccine.

Two new symptom free drop-in PCR mobile testing units are also open daily, one at the Peace Statue on Hove seafront (open from noon until 7pm) and one in Jubilee Square, in front of Jubilee Library (open 10am-5pm Mon-Sat and 11am-5pm on Sundays).

The council is urging all 18-29 year olds to take a symptom free PCR test at one of the new testing sites to help detect more Covid cases and minimise the risk of transmission.

The vaccination walk-in appointments are in addition to booked appointments made through the national booking system, by calling 119, or through your GP led vaccination service.

You can attend these without an appointment. Please just bring one form of ID (photo ID not required) and your NHS number, if you know it.

To go along for your 2nd dose, it must have been 8 weeks since your 1st.

The walk-in sessions and which vaccine is available are as follows. More may be added.

Tuesday, July 13:

08.30-19.00 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Moderna

Wednesday, July 14:

08.30-19.00 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Moderna

9.00-13.30 and 14.30-18.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

11.00-16.00 – Asda, Brighton Marina, Brighton

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, AstraZeneca

Thursday, July 15:

08.30-19.00 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Moderna

9.00-13.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

14.30-18.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 2nd doses only, AstraZeneca

Friday, July 16 July:

08.30-19.00 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Moderna

9.00-13.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

10.30-14.30 – St Peter’s Church, Brighton

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Pfizer

Saturday, July 17:

9.00-13.30 and 14.30-18.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

11.00-18.00 – Hove Lawns, Hove

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Pfizer

Sunday, July 18:

9.00-13.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 2nd doses only, AstraZeneca

14.30-18.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

10.30-14.30 – Hove Lawns, Hove