Brighton homelessness charity trials new contactless public donation point

Juliet Hinton-Smith, community fundraising officer for BHT Sussex, outside the charity showing the new tap to donate device

BHT Sussex has installed the ‘tap to donate’ device in the window of the charity's offices at 144 London Road. Members of the public can simply tap their card or phone on the window to donate £3 to the charity.

BHT Sussex said it was the first charity in Brighton to set up a permanent contactless public donation point in this way. It said the aim was to make it make it easy for people to continue to play their part in tackling homelessness even if they are not carrying cash, and to raise much needed funds for their work supporting homeless people in the city.

Money raised from the device will support people who are currently rough sleeping and accessing BHT Sussex’s day centre First Base, as well as those at risk of homelessness and those receiving support from their advice centres, the charity said.

First Base is the largest resource centre supporting rough sleepers in the city, and has remained open throughout the pandemic, providing hot food, warm showers and clean clothes, as well as referrals to emergency accommodation.

Juliet Hinton-Smith, community fundraising officer for BHT Sussex, said: "“Like many charities, we are seeing fewer donations coming through our traditional collection buckets and tins in local shops, as the pandemic has meant people are far less likely to carry cash.

“Sadly, the problem of homelessness has not gone away, and people often tell us they want to be able to do something about it, but feel powerless to know what to do. This new tap to donate facility makes the most of new technology and our office’s central location opposite Aldi on London Road, to provide a quick and convenient way for people to help. We are so grateful as always for the generosity and support of people in our city.”