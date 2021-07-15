Brighton and Hove’s latest Covid-19 infection figures

A Covid-19 vaccination

The latest statistics show the number of infections in Brighton and Hove is higher than both the national and regional rate.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “In the seven days up to 9 July we had 1270 confirmed new Covid-19 cases in Brighton & Hove which is a 4% increase on the previous week and equivalent to a weekly rate of 436.6 per 100,000 residents. That’s higher than the South East rate of 242.1 per 100,000 and the England rate of 341.5 per 100,000.

“The pattern of infection has risen in all areas of our city and all age groups. Data shows the spread is much lower among those age groups who have been fully vaccinated. The highest rates continue to be among people aged 18 to 29 who have only recently had the opportunity to get their first jab.

Dr Katie Cuming, Public Health Consultant with Brighton & Hove City Council said: “Only one in two adults in the city has had two vaccinations so we still have a little way to go before everyone is properly protected. There are still vulnerable people among us who could become very unwell if they catch the virus. “

“As well as keeping up the basic good hygiene habits that we’ve been following for the past year, the two most important things we can do are to get vaccinated and take symptom-free Covid tests twice a week.

“If you haven’t already booked your first vaccination, please do so today.

“If you are due your first or second dose it is now easier than ever to get vaccinated in Brighton & Hove with walk-in vaccinations available every day at sites around the city, including the Brighton Centre, Hove Lawns and the Racecourse.

“The full course of two doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines reduces the risk of catching the disease by between 75% to 80% and double-vaccinated people who do fall ill are less likely to spread the virus by almost 50%.

“Free lateral flow tests can be picked up at most chemists and other places around the city, including Jubilee Library.

“ They can also be ordered online to be delivered to your home.”

“Because cases are rising most quickly among young adults we’re asking all 18 to 29 year olds to take a symptom free PCR test at one of our two new walk-in PCR testing sites at the Peace Statue on Hove Seafront and Jubilee Square, next to the library.

“And of course, if you have any symptoms of Covid-19 you should isolate immediately and get a coronavirus test. You don’t have to travel to a testing site to get one, they can be ordered online to be delivered to your home.