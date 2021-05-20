Brighton’s Covid-19 cases up by 39 per cent

Covid-19 vaccination hub at the Brighton Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210519-161603001

Covid cases in the Brighton & Hove rose have risen by 39 per cent including an increase among young people.

The latest figures, released today (Thursday May 20) show that in the seven days up to 14 May there were 54 confirmed new Covid-19 cases in Brighton & Hove which is equivalent to a weekly rate of 19 per 100,000 residents.

These figures are close to the national rate at 21 per 100,000 and higher than the South East, which was 12 per 100,000 The data shows the largest rise in cases has been among young people.

Director of Public Health, Alistair Hill, said:“Last week I warned that the increase in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the city was a wake-up call. This week we’ve recorded 54 more cases which is a 39 per cent increase.

“We talk in percentages, but let’s remember that every one of those 54 cases is a person – our neighbours, friends, family, familiar faces we nod hello to in playgrounds and shops.

“This week we also started to enjoy a bit more freedom to socialise indoors in groups or six or two households, but as wonderful as that is, it comes with risk.

“Being indoors, with different people, for longer periods of times significantly increases the chance the virus will spread.

“It’s still safest to meet outside – even when you’ve had one or both vaccines.

“Just because we can meet indoors now, doesn’t mean we have to. Our local businesses have created plenty of fabulous safe and comfortable al fresco spaces.

“But if the weather drives you indoors, keep windows and doors open to let fresh air circulate, make sure to reduce how long you stay inside and avoid sitting too close to other people.

“You will have seen in the news that the variant of concern first identified in India (B1.617.2) appears to be more transmissible and this is causing concern across the country.When you are eligible, getting vaccinated as soon as you can is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus.

“If you, or someone you know, has been invited to book your vaccination but haven’t done so yet it’s not too late, the invitation remains open, do it now. Everyone over the age of 36 can book online or call 119.

“The relaxing of restrictions has been hard won. It would be awful to have to go back into lockdown.