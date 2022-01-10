Covid-19 case rates in Brighton and Hove ‘highest they’ve been’

A lateral flow test device for coronavirus

The case rates of people with Covid-19 in Brighton and Hove are at their highest so far, but are still lower than the national rate.

In the seven days up to January 2 (based on data published on 7 January) there were 4,585 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

This represents a four per cent rise on the previous seven days, equivalent to a weekly rate of 1571.6 per 100,000 residents.

Higher than the South East which was 1523.5 per 100,000 but lower than the rate for England, which was 1786.8 per 100,000

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “In Brighton & Hove our case rates are now the highest they’ve been.

“Demand for lateral flow tests is high and symptom free testing remains crucial to make sure we’re not spreading Covid.

“I know many people have struggled to get lateral flow tests over the last few weeks or have used up supplies at home. Please make an effort to pick up more test kits, and if you know someone else is finding it difficult to get hold of some please help them out.

“New stock is made available on the national website throughout the day so keep trying and tests remain easily available from Jubilee Library every day and from Hove Town Hall on Monday to Friday.

“You should be testing whenever you are meeting others or going to places that are likely to have high numbers of people or poor ventilation.