Covid-19 cases increase by 71 per cent in Brighton and Hove

Delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine – picture by Getty Images

There were a total of 56 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 Brighton & Hove last week.

This represents a 71 per cent increase on the previous week’s total of 33 but a city health expert has said fluctuations in the number of cases are to be expected.

Head of Public Health Intelligence, Kate Gilchrist said: “This week we saw an increase of 23 cases, compared with 33 cases in the previous week, but in percentage terms this is a 71 per cent increase.

“In the past few weeks, overall rates have been relatively low.

“ So, when seen as a percentage, even a modest rise in cases looks like a sharp percentage rise.

“We can expect to see numbers vary week on week as we ease out of lockdown.

“But even so, we need to remain alert because every new case reported shows us the virus is still circulating among us.