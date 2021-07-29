Covid-19 infections drop but not enough adults vaccinated

Covid-19 jab

On Thursday (July 29) the city council confirmed the number has dropped from 1,584 to 1,166 in the seven days up to July 23.

The rate per hundred thousand of the population also dropped – from 544.5 in the previous week to 400.8.

Brighton and Hove is now close to the national rate of 401.4 but is still higher than the South East rate of 323.3 per 100,000.

But Director of Public Health, Alistair Hill, said there are still too many unvaccinated people in the city.

He said: “Unfortunately, there are now in-patients with Covid-19 in our local hospital, although the numbers are lower than earlier in the pandemic thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccines.

“Our local vaccination programme has delivered a first vaccine dose to nearly three quarters of our residents. However, almost one in two adults in Brighton & Hove are not yet fully vaccinated with two doses. To get the best protection the full course of two jabs is needed.

“I’m asking everyone who is able to be vaccinated, but has not yet done so, to please get the first dose as soon as possible. And everyone who has already had a first jab should get the second dose at eight weeks for maximum protection.

“It’s easy to get first and second vaccinations with walk-in sessions available at the Brighton Centre every day from 8.30am to 7pm and appointments can be booked online. Walk-in vaccination clinics are also running this weekend at Hove Lawns on Saturday, July 31, and Waitrose car park on Sunday, August 1, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

“Another issue of concern is the reports we’re hearing that after Covid regulations were lifted on July 19 many people in our community no longer feel safe going to public places. I want to ask everyone to please be mindful that not everyone you encounter feels comfortable in busy places. Many are choosing to keep wearing face coverings in public to protect themselves and others.