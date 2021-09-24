Covid cases in Brighton and Hove - Latest figures

Sussex Uni students offered Covid-19 vaccine (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-210923-105823001

The number of confirmed new Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove has dropped by 33 per cent but more secondary school pupils are picking up the virus.

Latest figures show that in the seven days up to 17 September the number of new cases has dropped to 489.

This number is equivalent to a weekly rate of 167.6 per 100,000 residents and lower than the rate for England of 258 per hundred thousand people and the South East rate of 217.1 per hundred thousand.

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health with Brighton & Hove City Council,

He said: “Cases in Brighton & Hove have continued to fall in most age groups over the last week, however similar to the rest of the country we are seeing an increase in cases in secondary school aged children and young people.

“I want to thank school staff, families and pupils for everything they are doing to prevent further transmission.

“Covid vaccinations are now widely available to anyone aged 16 and over, and in the last few days the NHS Covid vaccination programme for 12-15 year olds began rolling out locally.”

Brighton and Hove council has urged residents to do the following:

Get the vaccine when you’re offered it.

Wear face coverings in crowded places and on public transport.

Meet outside where possible, or let fresh air in when you are inside.

Keep taking twice-weekly lateral flow tests at home (over 11s only).

Get a PCR test if you have any symptoms, even if they are mild, or if you test positive from a lateral flow test. Stay at home and isolate for 10 days if you test positive.