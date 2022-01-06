Covid in Sussex: More than 3.5 million vaccinations have been given out in the county

In a week when government figures confirmed there have been nearly 14 million confirmed cases of covid in the UK, the NHS commissioners for Sussex have issued the latest facts and figures around how the county is doing.

A spokesperson for the commissioner said as of yesterday (January 5), 3,660,435 vaccinations have been given out in Sussex – 1,376,709 first doses, 1,286,402 second doses and 997,324 boosters.

This means 84.3 per cent of the eligible population in Sussex have had their first dose.

The commissioner group had aimed for 80 per cent of the eligible population to have had the booster by the end of 2021 and confirmed 80.4 per cent have – so the target was met.

Since December 20 more than 173,000 boosters were given out across the county, including on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Eastbourne.

The commissioners confirmed work is being done to support the vaccination of school students aged between 12-15 and preparations are underway for those aged between five and 11 who are at risk to be vaccinated too.