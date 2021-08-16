Covid vaccination sessions at Brighton's Open Market and other locations this week

More than one million people in Sussex have now had their second COVID-19 vaccination and have the highest level of protection against the virus.

This means that, according to the most recent government guidance they no longer need to self-isolate if they come into close contact with someone who has the virus.

However, as cases of COVID-19 are rising in Brighton and Hove, the NHS is calling on the remaining people who are not yet vaccinated, or have yet to get their second dose, to now come forward to prevent further spread. SEE MORE: The number of new cases rise again in Brighton and Hove | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)Vaccination sessions are taking place every day this week and over the weekend and for the first time, a vaccination ambulance will be stationed at The Open Market on London Road in Brighton on Tuesday (August 17) for anyone needing a first or second jab.

The Brighton Centre is open for walk-in appointments every day

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 vaccination programme said: “We have made great progress in Brighton and Hove but there are still people who have yet to have either of their vaccinations. Having two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine means you are far less likely to catch the virus and less likely to pass it on.

“There are lots of benefits to being vaccinated, not only does it protect you and your family and friends, but also means you can continue to enjoy nightlife in the City and now, you won’t have to self-isolate if you do come into contact with someone who is positive.

“Now is the time to come forward. There are lots of sessions and walk in clinics where you can have your first dose this week. And whilst you must leave an eight week gap between your two vaccinations, if you had your first vaccination on or before July 5, it is now time for you to have your second jab.”

Where can I get my second jab?

A vaccine ambulance will be at The Open Market in London Road, Brighton

You can either book your appointment online, by calling 119 or by going to one of the walk in sessions that are happening every single day in our communities.

Drop in sessions are taking place in Brighton at the following locations this week:

Tuesday, August 17:

· 8.30am to 7pm – The Brighton Centre, Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2GR. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Moderna

· 10.30am to 2.30pm – Brighton Open Market, Marshalls Row, Brighton, BN1 4JU. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

· 9am to 2pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

· 2.30pm to 6.50pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19:

· 8.30am to 7pm – The Brighton Centre. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Moderna.

· 9am to 2pm – Brighton Racecourse. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

· 2.30pm to 6.50pm – Brighton Racecourse. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

Friday, August 20:

· 8.30am to 7pm – The Brighton Centre. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Moderna.

· 9am to 2pm – Brighton Racecourse. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

· 2.30pm to 7pm – Brighton Racecourse. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

· 10.30am to 2.30pm – St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

Saturday, August 21:

· 8.30am to 7pm – The Brighton Centre. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Moderna.

· 10.30am to 4pm – Hove Lawns, Hove, BN3 1HJ. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer

Sunday, August 22:

· 8.30am to 7pm – The Brighton Centre. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Moderna.

· 10.30 to 2.30pm – Brunswick Square, Western Road, Hove, BN3 1AF. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), AstraZeneca

· 10.30am to 4pm – Hove Lawns, Hove, BN3 1HJ. For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses (2nd dose after 8 weeks), Pfizer