Extra Covid-19 vaccination jabs available at Churchill Square

Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Churchill Square (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211028-111442001

Churchill Square vaccination centre in Brighton will offer up to 1,400 extra appointments a week by temporarily suspending walk-ins.

These appointments will be added to the National Booking System and will be available for people to book via the website or by calling 119.

The COVID-19 vaccination centre, which is based at the former Top Shop premises at the front of the shopping centre, is run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT), which has provided large-scale vaccination centres throughout Sussex since January.

Siobhan Melia, SCFT’s Chief Executive, said: “Our teams have done an incredible job over the last year stepping forward to deliver the COVID-19 vaccination to hundreds of thousands of people in Sussex and beyond through our large-scale centres and our roving teams. Now, to support the national drive to deliver boosters even more quickly, we are ready to step up again.

“We know there is a huge demand for appointments and pausing walk-ins at our Churchill Square centre will allow us to add another 1,400 appointment slots a week.

“We also have plans to recruit more staff and volunteers and are working towards being able to vaccinate up to 1,700 people a day at the centre in the coming weeks.”

In Brighton 64,000 people have received a booster vaccination so far, which is 72.8 per cent of those who are eligible.