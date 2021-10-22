Latest Covid 19 cases in Brighton and Hove

Covid 19 vaccination

The number of Covid 19 cases in Brighton and Hove has risen by more 27 per cent.

In the seven days up to 15 October the number of confirmed new Covid-19 cases in the city rose by 27.2 per cent to 930.

This is equivalent to a weekly rate of 318.8 per 100,000 residents and lower than the rate for England of 447.9 per 100,000 people and the South East rate of 450.5 per 100,000.

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “There has been a rise in overall cases this week – both in the city and across England.

“As stated in the Government announcement – vaccines remain our primary line of defence against the virus.

“Locally the NHS is making it as easy as possible for you to get your vaccines. Walk-in clinics are available every day for first and second doses, and for Covid boosters for those that are eligible.