Latest Covid data for Brighton and Hove shows numbers are rising with 2,964 new cases in seven days

Brighton and Hove City Council has confirmed the latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city, which show the numbers are rising.

The council said in the seven days up to December 17 (based on data published on December 23) we had 2,964 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

This is up 58 per cent on the previous seven days and equivalent to a weekly rate of 1,016 per 100,000 residents. This is higher than the South East which was 934 per 100,000 and higher than the rate for England, which was 862 per 100,000.

Mobile units have been kept busy giving the vaccine out across Brighton and Hove

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council suggests that in view of the rise of cases and the risk to our health services that we make it a quieter Christmas this year.

He said: “I’m very worried about the rapid rise of cases in London and the south east. We have heard encouraging news today of early studies that suggest that people infected with the new Omicron variant may have a lower risk of needing a hospital stay than those with the Delta variant.

“However, even if that is the case, the extremely high level of infections we are seeing is likely to lead to a greater number of people with serious disease that will place more pressure on our local NHS and social care.

“Data shows that every person infected with the Omicron COVID variant is believed to be passing it on to between three and five others on average. You can catch the Omicron variant if you’ve had Covid before or if you have been vaccinated.

“If you do have it and don’t immediately know, you are likely to infect people who haven’t been vaccinated and people who are more vulnerable to becoming seriously unwell if they contract it. We want everyone to be safe and healthy this winter."

'Don't drop your guard over the holiday period'

Mr Hill continued: “The advice from the country’s Chief Medical Officer Chis Whitty is clear. Get your booster as soon as possible and get your first or second vaccinations as soon as you can if you haven’t already had them. It’s not too late.

“Don't mix with people you don't have to. Take lateral flow tests before meeting other people, particularly if they are vulnerable, and meet in areas of good ventilation or outdoors if possible.

“We all need to take COVID-19 seriously and do everything we can to keep ourselves and the people we care about safe and prevent it from spreading.

“Please don’t drop your guard over the holiday period – the actions you take now will reduce the risk to you and others as we go into the new year.”

The council has issued a reminder of the actions it said we should all take to keep ourselves and others safe:

*Prioritise booking your 1st, 2nd and Covid booster vaccines and your flu jab as soon as you’re able to. Don’t delay, book it today.

*Book online or call 119 to make an appointment. If you can’t book at first, check again as appointments are being added every day. Please keep local and dedicated walk-in sessions for those who really need it.

*The Covid booster is now available for everyone aged 18 or over where it has been 3 months (91 days) since your second dose.

*Flu vaccines are also available now and free for many people.

*Reduce your close contacts and keep groups small. The fewer people you meet, the safer you will be so prioritise who you see.

*Meet outside where possible, or open a window when you’re inside, on public transport or in a car to let fresh air in.

*Wear a face covering in all crowded or enclosed spaces. Face coverings are now required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport. You should also wear them in outside areas that are busy like bus stops, at outdoor events and when you’re shopping.

*Wash your hands or use hand sanitiser regularly and cover coughs and sneezes.

*Take lateral flow tests before you meet others, socialise or go to crowded or enclosed places. Please report all results and if you test positive you must self-isolate and order a PCR test. You can pick up test kits from Jubilee Library, Hove Town Hall or at local pharmacies and you can order tests online.

*Stay at home if unwell, to reduce the risk of passing other illnesses onto friends, family and others in your community.

*If you have any Covid symptoms, or test positive with a lateral flow test, self-isolate immediately and get a PCR test. Continue to self-isolate if positive and access support if you need to.