Latest - Where to get Covid-19 vaccinations in Brighton and Hove this week

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations are available at a number of different places across Brighton and Hove this week.

Brighton and Hove City Council has once again asked residents to book a first, second or booster jab onine or by calling 119 for an appointment at Churchill Square, Brighton Racecourse or some of the pharmacies in the city.

There are alson numerous walk-in sessions available every day across the city. There’s no need to book, just turn up. In most cases now there shouldn’t be much of a wait.

Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Churchill Square (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211028-111505001

Walk-in jabs are available every day from 8.30am–7.30pm Churchill Square Vaccination Centre (the former Topshop store), Russell Place, Brighton, BN1 2RG, and at the following times at the following locations:

Wednesday 2 February: 8am–4pm Royal Sussex County Hospital, Barry Building, Eastern Rd, Brighton, BN2 5BE, and 10am–3.30pm Tesco Superstore, Church Road, Hove, BN3 2DL.

Thursday 3 February: 8am–4pm Royal Sussex County Hospital, Barry Building, Eastern Rd, Brighton, BN2 5BE, and 11am–4pm The Meridian Centre, Sutton Avenue, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB.

Friday 4 February: 10.30am–2.30pm St Peter’s Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU.

Saturday 5 February: 9am–3pm Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ, and 1–5pm Whitehawk Football Club, TerraPura Ground East, Wilson Avenue, Brighton, BN2 5TS.

Sunday 6 February: 10.30am–2.30pm Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre, Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, BN2 4PB.

Monday 7 February: 11am–4pm University of Brighton, outside the Cockcroft Building, Brighton, BN2 4GJ.