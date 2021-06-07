Pop-up vaccination centres to give Covid-19 jabs all over Brighton and Hove this week

A healthcare professional draws up a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre set up inside Brighton Centre

Pop up Covid-19 vaccination sessions are taking place in various locations in Brighton.

The jabs will be available in the city to all adults over 30, unpaid carers and those considered to be clinically vulnerable.

Mobile vaccination units will be visiting: New Larchwood Surgery, Waldron Avenue, Coldean, from 11 to 4pm on Wednesday (June 9), Peacehaven Meridian Shopping Centre on Thursday from 10:30 to 2.30pm, St Peter’s Church, York Place, Brighton on Friday and Saturday (June 11 and 12), and Brunswick Square on Sunday from 10:30 –2.30pm.

The aim of the pop-up clinics, a converted St John’s Ambulance and a double decker bus, supplied by Brighton and Hove Buses, is to encourage as many eligible people as possible to get their vaccinations.

Call 0300 303 8060 to book and drop-ins are also available.